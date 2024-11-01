Providence Place mall put into receivership

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Providence Place mall has been placed into receivership, a state-level version of bankruptcy, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. Judge Brian Stern in R.I. Superior Court on Thursday granted a petition for receivership by the U.S. Bank National Association, which represents multiple lending entities for the mall, television news station reported. Providence Place’s private lenders

Providence Place’s private lenders allege the company that manages the mall, Brookfield Property Partners LP of Chicago, owes $259 million, according to WPRI. Providence Business News reported in an Oct. 11 cover story the mall managers owe $255 million.

Joseph DiOrio, an attorney representing the bank association, claims Brookfield borrowed $305 million from GGP-Providence Place LLC in 2011, according to court documents.

A loan extension was agreed to in 2021, WPRI reported, but the management company fell into default when the loan matured in May 2021.

On Thursday, DiOrio asked that the mall operator be placed into receivership and have another mall-management firm step in to work with a court-appointed receiver to “develop an operating budget,” WPRI reported.

Stern granted the receivership petition Thursday, but no immediate changes were made to management and a receiver hasn’t yet been appointed.

Like most malls, the 1.3 million-square-foot downtown mall has suffered through seismic shifts in shopping habits and since it opened in 1999. It has been racked by a shutdown and other headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy’s Inc. has said it will close 50 stores in the next few months and another 100 over three years. There have been hints that one of the stores targeted for closure will be in Providence

Two years ago Brookfield sought to extend its tax treaty with the city – due to end in 2028 – another 20 years. The proposed ordinance would not have only continued the property tax discount but would have expanded how the property can be used. The measure failed to gain support from the City Council.