Providence Place mall put into receivership

Common areas of the PROVIDENCE PLACE has been placed into receivership, a state-level version of bankruptcy, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Providence Place mall has been placed into receivership, a state-level version of bankruptcy, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.  Judge Brian Stern in R.I. Superior Court on Thursday granted a petition for receivership by the U.S. Bank National Association, which represents multiple lending entities for the mall, television news station reported.  Providence Place’s private lenders

