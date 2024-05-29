Providence receives $26.3M for lead pipe replacement

PROVIDENCE – The city is getting $26.3 million in federal money to help replace lead pipes.
U.S. Democratic Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Mayor Brett P. Smiley and officials from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and Providence Water on Tuesday announced the funding that will be utilized to remove lead pipes and add new water piping. Of that amount, about $12.9 million will be forgivable, officials said.
This new funding comes just a couple weeks after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Rhode Island would get $28.65 million
for lead pipe replacement projects across the state. Over the last three fiscal years, Rhode Island has received $85 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging lead pipes across the state, officials said.
Providence Water General Manager Ricky Caruolo said in a statement that the city’s water- service management entity replaced at no cost to residents 806 private-side lead service lines in homes in the Charles Street, Washington Park and Trinity Square neighborhoods with past federal funding. Now, he says, the new funding will allow for more lead pipe replacement work in other city neighborhoods.
“‘Lead free is the way to be’ is our motto,” Caruolo said, “and with sustained Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, we are making major progress on this critical infrastructure and public health issue.”
