Providence reschedules tax sale for August

PROVIDENCE – The city’s annual tax sale, originally scheduled for May 14, has been moved to Aug. 26, according to the mayor’s office.

The delay comes after several City Council members called on the city to postpone its sale amid economic hardship posed by COVID-19, which may have rendered some residents unable to pay property taxes.

The rescheduled tax sale will be held online. As in prior years, bidders will be required to register in advance.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

