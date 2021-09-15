Providence school system launches redesigned website

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public School District has launched a new website design that the district says will be aimed at helping families gain easier access to district resources and information.

The district said improvements to the website were made after receiving survey feedback from families, school board members and the community. Seventeen of PPSD’s individual school websites were redesigned to date, the district said, with the rest to be completed before the end of the calendar year. The site is also available for translation in more than 100 languages.

Among the changes made to the website, the district said, include general information about district schools, academic programs and extracurricular activities, current calendar and events taking place across the district and at individual schools, and up-to-date news articles about school and student accomplishments.

Acting Superintendent Javier Montanez said in a statement that the website redesign is part of the district’s broader effort to communicate more effectively with families and students in alignment with the district’s goals.

