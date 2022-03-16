Providence schools accelerate hiring process

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public School District on March 7 opened its job postings for the 2022-23 academic year, about two months earlier than when the district would normally begin its hiring process.

PPSD Acting Superintendent Javier Montanez said in a statement that the district is taking its “aggressive” new steps in order to attract and retain “world-class” educators in the city. Additionally, he said the earlier start would result in the pool of candidates being “much larger than in years past.”

Opening the hiring process earlier is not the only initiative PPSD is doing to attract new employees to the district. In December, PPSD announced it would offer new hires various financial incentives, including signing bonuses.

As of March 7, there were 480 job openings on the PPSD website. Open positions included teaching, administrative, supervisor and principal roles.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.