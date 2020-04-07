Providence shuts down parks, golf courses

PROVIDENCE – The city of Providence is shutting down parks, trails, golf courses and other public spaces after reports of crowds gathering over the weekend, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Tuesday.

The decision, which will be enforced by city police and carry up to a $500 fine for violators, extends to those who can access parks and green spaces by foot – a step beyond the statewide measures which still allow people to enter state parks and beaches if they can walk there.

Parks, trails and other green spaces – including Roger Williams Park and Blackstone Boulevard – will close at noon Tuesday. Golf courses, including Triggs Memorial Golf Course, will shut down on Wednesday.

These restrictions, along with existing closures of playgrounds and sports fields and closures, will remain in effect through May 1, as will prior orders shutting down non-essential businesses and banning dine-in services.

Acknowledging that the decision creates a hardship for city residents, many of whom do not have backyards, Elorza said it was a necessary step, especially given reports that people were using parks and public spaces to gather in large groups.

City police responded to a dozen calls in the last 24 hours to break up crowds at parks and basketball courts, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said on Tuesday.

Elorza said residents can still go outside, but asked them to abide by social distancing guidelines and limit activities to those in their neighborhoods.

“What we do today is literally going to save lives tomorrow,” he said.

While Providence has the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases – 178 as of Monday according to the R.I. Department of Health, Elorza said that the virus has infected roughly 16% of residents which is lower than the state average and noteworthy given the city’s higher density of residents and businesses.

Elorza credited this to cooperation from residents as well as the city’s aggressive stance on coronavirus-related closures and restrictions, surpassing other municipalities and in some cases the state on its measures.

“You make a difficult decision on something that appears really bold and forward-thinking and just a few days later, you have to revisit it” he said.

Thus far, the city has not considered banning outdoor exercise altogether, though Elorza said it is exploring the idea of imposing a citywide curfew similar to Boston. Boston recently enacted a recommended curfew that extends from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com