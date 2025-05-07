Providence teachers feel Smiley’s turnaround plan lacks clarity

PROVIDENCE – Even though the Providence Teachers Union welcomes the city reclaiming the Providence Public School District from state intervention, teachers feel Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s turnaround plan raises “serious concerns” and lacks clarity, collaboration and a commitment to core educational needs.

Smiley on April 10 unveiled the plan that outlines several priority actions both PPSD and the city need to meet to get the schools back from the R.I. Department of Education by 2027, if not sooner. Actions include community engagement, finances and budget support and supporting talent.

However, unlike the 2020 plan unveiled by RIDE and then-Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters, the new plan does not mention which education benchmarks need to be hit for the district to be returned to city control.

The union in a statement expressed “disappointment” that the plan was created without “authentic input” from local educators and “falls short in several key areas.” The plan, according to the union, lacks “specific” implementation strategies and doesn’t provide “a clear commitment” to secure adequate school funding.

- Advertisement -

“Now is the time to invest – not just in buildings and systems, but in people,” Providence Teachers Union President Cynthia Robles said in a statement. “We’re not just reclaiming control – we’re reclaiming hope. The PTU stands ready to work with city and district leaders to ensure this transition delivers real change, not just rhetoric.”

The union says the transition must rest on three essential priorities: resources, workforce retention and restored trust.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.