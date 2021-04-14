Quadros named Henry Barnard School head of lower school

PROVIDENCE – Henry Barnard School announced April 8 that Kyle Quadros will be the head of the lower school starting next academic year. Quadros will lead the daily operations for the pre-K through fifth grade academic program at the school.

Henry Barnard School said Quadros previously served six years as the head of school for Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy in Cumberland. In that time, Quadros was one of five principals in the U.S. selected by Teach for All to travel to different countries to study best pedagogical practices. He also recently led the K-12 COVID-19 program for the R.I. Department of Health through his role at educational nonprofit Tilo.

“It is always my mission to develop and sustain a positive nurturing culture for students, families and staff in order to maximize student growth and development,” Quadros said in a statement. “Paramount to the culture I cultivate is respect and academic rigor. I hope to bring that same sense of commitment, collaboration, passion and sense of community to Henry Barnard School.”

Quadros’ hiring is the latest change to Henry Barnard School. The 122-year-old school was saved by a group of parents from permanent closure and recently partnered with Providence Country Day School to become the East Providence-based private school’s elementary school.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.