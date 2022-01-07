R.I. a ‘fraud hot spot’

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

If it seems everyone in Rhode Island knows someone victimized by fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic, it’s because that’s not far from the reality. The state was recently labeled a “business fraud hot spot” by fraud-prevention company SEON. It was the only New England state to earn the ignominious designation, primarily due to its…