PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island personal injury lawyer has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Peter P.D. Leach to 33 months of incarceration to be followed by two years of federal supervised release. Additionally, Leach was ordered to pay restitution to his victims totaling $299,774. In a separate restitution matter, the court is expected to enter an order that Leach pay $320,622 to the IRS, representing taxes he failed to pay the agency.

“Peter Leach egregiously abused the core responsibility of any lawyer

the trust of his clients – to help himself to money that belonged to victims of accidents and tragedies and then tried to cheat on his taxes,” Cunha said. “Today’s sentence provides not just accountability, but hopefully a chance for his victims to recover some of the funds that he stole from them, and it serves notice of this office’s continued determination to tirelessly pursue the perpetrators of financial crimes against vulnerable victims.”

In August 2023, Leach admitted in federal court to defrauding clients through a Ponze scheme by misappropriating more than $500,000 in client settlement funds and that he took evasive steps to conceal his ill-gotten gains from the IRS while failing to pay more than $250,000 in taxes.

Leach said that from 2014-2019, he took multiple steps to conceal his gains from the IRS, including making false statements on IRS forms regarding his assets; making false statements to IRS revenue officers about his ability and willingness to pay his taxes and about his withdrawal of more than $540,000 of cash from his IOLTA accounts for payment of personal expenses; and by transferring money from his client account to the account of family members to make personal payments.

In addition, Leach admitted that he forged client signatures and deposited client settlement checks into his attorney accounts, using those funds to pay personal expenses and to repay earlier clients whose funds he had embezzled. To prolong his scheme, Leach repeatedly made false representations to clients about the status of their cases and told them that he would pay their medical expenses and other bills with settlement funds he had received.