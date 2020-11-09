R.I. bankruptcies dip to 132 in Oct.

PROVIDENCE – There were 132 bankruptcy filings in Rhode Island in October, a decline from 152 one year prior, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Rhode Island.

Filings totaled 102 one month prior.

Of all filings, 118 were Chapter 7 filings and 14 were Chapter 14 filings. A majority of filings, 130, were consumer filings and two were business filings.

Chapter 7 discharges qualifying debt, although when it involves a company it is likely that it will be liquidated as part of the process. Chapter 7 is the most common form of bankruptcy in the country. Chapter 13 involves repayment of debts, often by establishing a repayment plan that allows unsecured creditors to recover part or all of what they are owed.

- Advertisement -

By the end of October, there had been 1,220 bankruptcy filings in Rhode Island, a decline from 1,760 at that time one year prior.