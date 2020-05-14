R.I. Business Competition announces 2020 winners

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Business Competition announced its 2020 winners on Thursday.

Jonathan Lord, representing Flux Marine Ltd., was declared the top winner of the event, which was held virtually, winning prizes worth $50,525, including $10,000 in cash. The company makes zero-emission electric outboard boat motors. Lord was named winner in the competition’s entrepreneur track. Lord was made automatically eligible to enter the Cox Business Get Started Rhode Island pitch contest, scheduled for Sept. 30.

In the medtech track, ResusciTech, led by Agail Kohler, was named winner at the event. The company has developed a novel CPR feedback device to help individuals accurately perform CPR. Kohler was awarded $50,025 in prizes, including $10,000 in cash.

Other finalists in the competition received $5,000 in cash and $13,725 in services.

“We congratulate this year’s winners and finalists, who are all developing promising businesses,” said Anthony Mangiarelli, competition co-chair and partner with Kahn, Litwin & Renza Co. accounting firm in Providence. “We, along with the local organizations that will provide them with business and professional services, look forward to working with them.”