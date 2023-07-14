R.I. cannabis commission schedules public ‘listening sessions’

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission wants to hear from you.

The newly formed, three-person panel has scheduled four public “listening sessions” across the state “to hear from the public, retailers, cultivators, testers, patients, and more as the commissioners prepare to set rules and regulations for adult-use recreational marijuana.”



“The purpose of these public meetings is for the community and industry to use their voices and for the commissioners to listen,” Commission Chairwoman Kimberly Ahern said in a statement to multiple media outlets on Thursday.



“We want to hear the public’s thoughts, concerns, and feedback, especially from those within the cannabis industry, the medical patient community, and those who have been disproportionately impacted by criminal enforcement of marijuana laws. It is important for everyone that we get this right.”

The sessions will be held:

Thursday, July 20, Roger Williams University School of Law inside the Honorable Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom (Room 283) at 9:30 a.m. Attendees should enter through the North Campus entrance and park in Lot D.

Friday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Public Utilities Commission , 89 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Southside Cultural Cente r of Rhode Island , 393 Broad St., Providence.

Virtual session on Friday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. Zoom links will be posted online.