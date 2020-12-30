R.I. cases of COVID-19 rise by 995, with 17 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 995, with 17 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 426, an increase from 423 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 61 are in an intensive care unit and 47 are on a ventilator.

There have been 87,949 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,160 from one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported a total of 1,777 deaths due to the virus to date.

There were 13,060 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 7.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 31.3%.

There have been 1.97 million tests administered in the state to date to 633,613 individuals.

RIDOH also said that there have been 17,020 individuals who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Joseph Wendelken, spokesman for the health department, told the Providence Business News Wednesday that updated COVID-19 data will not be posted between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

Data will next be updated on Jan. 4.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.