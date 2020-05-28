R.I. cash collections drop 46.3% in April

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island tax cash collections in April totaled $259.5 million, a 46.3% decline year over year, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Thursday.

The sharp decline in revenue was attributed to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. April reflects the first full month of COVID-19-related shutdowns in the state.

Personal income tax collection totaled $76.9 million, a 66.4% decline year over year. Sales and use taxes declined 12.2% over the year to $81.6 million.

Departmental receipts totaled $22.1 million for the month, a 12.5% decline from April 2019.

Lottery transfer revenue declined 92.6% over the year to just $1.3 million – which is reflective of March gaming revenue.

General business tax collection declined 41.6% year over year to $60.3 million, which was largely attributable to a decline in business corporation taxes.

Year to date in April, total cash collections in the state declined 0.8% from this time last year to $3.3 billion, a difference of $27.6 million.

