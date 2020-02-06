R.I. collects $2.2M 1% meal and beverage tax collection in November

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax in Rhode Island in November totaled $2.2 million, a 6.7% increase year over year, according to the R.I. Department of Revenue Thursday.

The largest collection of the tax occurred in Providence at $549,656. The Providence collection also had the largest nominal year-over-year increase of any municipality, rising $61,609. The second largest collection in the state for the month was in Warwick at $227,504.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the 1% mean and beverage tax was $13.4 million, an 8.1% increase from collection at that time one year prior.