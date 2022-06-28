R.I. Commerce approves $144K in innovation grants for 3 companies

PROVIDENCE – A manufacturer, an animation company and a plastics recycler are the latest three businesses to receive state grant funding for research and development.

R.I. Commerce Corp. on Monday approved just less than $144,000 in grants for the three businesses as part of its Innovation Voucher program, which aims to spur economic development by helping local firms with internal or outside research, technological innovation and product development, according to a news release.

Recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

$50,000 to Jonathan, Richard, & Fritzgerald LLC, a Pawtucket-based animation company, to finalize and bring to market an all-in-one animation system known as Gif-o-Graf;

$49,952 to BlueDAE Global Sustainability Inc., an international plastics recycler, that plans to partner with the University of Rhode Island to research a new “green” concrete building material that can be made from hard-to-recycle plastics;

$43,655 to US Extruders Inc., a Westerly-based manufacturer, to research how to heat and repurpose old fishing nets to be used as parts by other manufacturers.

Since its inception, the state grant program has helped 103 companies with a combined $4.6 million in vouchers, yielding a $16.3 million return on investment, according to the release.

Also on Monday, R.I. Commerce approved an extra $233,000 of state incentives for the redevelopment of a former mill building in Pawtucket. The Rebuild RI tax credits approved for 390 Pine St. LLC, which lists news anchor Alison Bologna of WJAR NBC-10 as its primary agent, offers redeemable tax reimbursement on the project to redevelop a vacant mill building into market-rate and affordable housing and first-floor commercial space, including a home for Bologna’s yoga and wellness operation, Shri Studio, Service Corps & Bark. The $3.8 million development project previously received $600,000 in state tax credits, according to documents on R.I. Commerce’s website.

The project will create 32 construction jobs and 11 permanent positions while generating $42,600 in annual state tax revenue once finished, according to the documents.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.