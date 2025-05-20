R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $361K in Innovation Network Matching Program grants

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday unanimously awarded five grants totaling $361,614.72 through the agency’s Innovation Network Matching Grant Program.
The latest round of applications opened in February. The program provides grants to organizations that support small businesses in industries such as food and agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, defense, design, manufacturing, cyber security, the blue economy or businesses evaluating a transition to employee-ownership.
“These awards represent a strategic investment in the future of Rhode Island’s economy,” said R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner. “By supporting businesses in critical sectors we’re encouraging innovation while also laying the groundwork for sustainable job creation and long-term competitiveness.”
The latest recipients are as follows:
- DESIGNxRI, 75,000 to support programming that assists high-growth startups in the design sector through mentorship, networking, and access to resources.
- Fuerza Laboral, $50,000 to provide technical assistance and support for small businesses exploring transitions to employee ownership.
- Herreshoff Marine Museum, $59,00 to expand its support of ocean technology and marine industries by installing and providing the use of a 5-ton jib crane onsite at its waterfront location.
- RIHub, $127,614.72 to expand services for high-growth startups, offering access to flexible workspace, capital resources, and specialized technical assistance.
- Social Enterprise Greenhouse, $50,000 to assist small businesses in targeted industries with integrating artificial intelligence solutions to enhance operations and competitiveness.
According to R.I. Commerce, since 2017 the program has awarded 49 grants totaling more than $5.5 million.
Touting his administration’s RI2030 strategic plan, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the grants “help strengthen the local ecosystem so innovative small businesses can scale and succeed in Rhode Island.”
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.