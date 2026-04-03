R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $3M in tax credits to Nabsys 2.0

Updated at 6:25 p.m. on April 3.

By
-
R.I. COMMERCE CORP.’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS has approved $3 million in state tax incentives over ten years for Nabsys.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on April 1, approved $3 million for Nabsys 2.0 LLC under the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program. The electronic genome-mapping company is looking to expand and commercialize its technology, which uses nano detectors to analyze and detect structural variants in long DNA molecules. In

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Safeguarding the Procurement Process: Oversight, Controls, and Internal Audit’s Impact

Vendor management and procurement integrity are among the most critical and vulnerable functions within the…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR