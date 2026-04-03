R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $3M in tax credits to Nabsys 2.0

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on April 1, approved $3 million for Nabsys 2.0 LLC under the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program. The electronic genome-mapping company is looking to expand and commercialize its technology, which uses nano detectors to analyze and detect structural variants in long DNA molecules. In addition to the Qualified Jobs Incentive, the company is also seeking $1 million from the state-backed R.I. Life Science Hub and another $400,000 from the I-195 Commission to support the buildout of 30,000 square feet of space at the Wexford Science & Technology building at 225 Dyer Street, part of the I-195 Redevelopment District. Established in 2015, the tax incentive program offers businesses incentives to relocate or expand their workforces in the state, and they are eligible to receive annual, redeemable tax credits for up to 10 years, with credits of up to $7,500 per job per year. Jeff Miller, executive vice president of investment at Commerce Corp., said the company has a “historic link to Brown University” and currently employs 54 people. The agreement would net 243 new jobs paying a median salary of $150,000, but the number of jobs created could be as high as 350 to 500 positions. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who also serves as chairman of the quasi-public agency’s board of directors, said the pay scale of life science workers has increased in recent years from $120,000 to $170,000 annually, citing data from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. ”It’s not just the number of jobs. It’s about the quality of the jobs,” he said. In 2022 Nabsys closed a $25 million round of funding from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., a Japanese tech company that had provided $21 million in funding in 2019 and now holds a minority stake in the company. Barrett Bready, founder and CEO, said the incentives and partnership with the hub were crucial to its long-term strategy to stay in Providence. “The plan is for the company to continue to have its headquarters and grow in Rhode Island,” he said. (Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed a statement made by Jeff Miller, executive vice president of investment at R.I. Commerce Corp., in the fifth paragraph.) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com