R.I. Commerce to implement small-business credit assistance program

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. will be discussing the hiring of consultants to advise on the implementation of a new State Small Business Credit Initiative program in Rhode Island at its board meeting on Thursday.

The federal SSBCI program is aimed at aiding small businesses that were financially impacted by the pandemic. The quasi-public state agency will begin with its implementation of the program after the selection of consultants and the date of contract approval.

In its RFP for the program, R.I. Commerce said that “The American Rescue Plan [Act] will provide up to $56 million to fund small business credit expansion initiatives in Rhode Island.” It was not immediately clear if all of those funds will be used for the state’s SSBCI program.

The request for proposals stated that: “It is expected that this program will inject capital into small business support and capital access programs, provide collateral support, facilitate loan participation, and enable credit guarantee programs. It will boost Rhode Island’s small business venture capital programs and provide funding for technical support and assistance.”

The agency noted that many of the state’s small businesses are facing financial hurdles, and were already financially fragile at the outset of the pandemic.

The SSCBCI program was established by the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010. ARPA reauthorized and amended the program, infusing it with a combined $10 billion in federal funds.

The RFP stipulates that the consultants R.I. Commerce will hire for the program should have demonstrated experience in providing advice and guidance to the federal government or to a state or states in connection with SSBCI programs.

The consultants will provide advisory services, including, but not limited to, assessing the challenges small businesses have experienced in accessing credit, identifying best practices for SSBCI programs, and using information to design, create, and implement programs to improve the ability of small businesses to access to capital they need.

The agency said it sought proposals from qualified firms to aid in the design, creation, implementation, operation, and management of the program.

The following is the scope of work the consultants will be delivering in their advisory role: assessing specific capital needs; identifying best practices for SSBCI programs in other states; developing programs to increase liquidity in capital markets for small and minority-owned businesses; building capacity for the program implementation and its management systems; identifying strategic partners; designing technical assistance programs; and implementing compliance and reporting systems.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.