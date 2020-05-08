R.I. community health centers get $3.7M to expand testing

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island community health centers received $3.7 million in federal funds to expand COVID-19 testing capacity in the state, Sen. Jack Reed said Friday.

The money may be used to help in the procurement and administration of tests. This includes the acquisition of personal protection equipment, staff training, laboratory services, public outreach and the notification of those in contact with patients with the disease, Reed said.

The funds come from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and are overseen by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Eight HSRA-funded centers in Rhode Island are receiving money:

Providence Community Health Centers: $1 million

Thundermist Health Center: $869,404

Blackstone Valley Community Health Care: $418,324

Northwest Community Health Centers: $346,744

Comprehensive Community Action: $340,609

East Bay Community Action Program: $257,299

Tri-County Community Action Agency: $219,844

Wood River Health Services: $199,069

“Testing is the key to any reopening efforts. We need to keep ramping up testing and contact tracing to help keep everyone safe. Community health centers are on the front lines of that effort and this federal funding will provide them with an injection of cash to do more testing,” said Reed.