R.I. congressional candidate Neary arrested in Ohio

PROVIDENCE – A candidate seeking the seat currently held by Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I., in the U.S. House is in trouble with the law in the Buckeye State.

Michael Neary, who was an advocate for Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich and among multiple Democratic candidates running for the 2nd District seat in Rhode Island that Langevin will vacate in November, was arrested in Ohio just after 2:30 a.m. on March 23 by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Neary was charged with menacing by stalking, drug possession and marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office’s online incarceration records.

Neary has since been released on bail.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Providence Business News. According to a report from WPRI-TV CBS 12, Neary was taken into custody after an individual reported that they were allegedly followed approximately 60 miles by Neary from the Columbus airport to Troy, Ohio.

The news outlet reported that Neary initially told police he was staying in Rhode Island with his parents and recently had a “big argument” before traveling back to Ohio. Neary, according to WPRI-TV, first told officers he chose to follow the person because he wanted to go for a drive to “clear his head” and initially thought he recognized the vehicle he was allegedly following.

But, Neary reportedly changed his story to officers, allegedly telling them he didn’t know the driver but was “drawn to the Ohio registration,” per WPRI. Officers reportedly searched Neary’s vehicle and found both marijuana and a ceramic pipe, which are illegal to possess in Ohio.

Neary’s campaign on Friday did not immediately respond to questions from PBN about whether or not Neary’s arrest will impact his race for Congress. Neary is running against R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Sarah Morgenthau, a current deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism with the U.S. Department of Commerce; Clarendon Group CEO and past Gov. Gina M. Raimondo communications director Joy E. Fox; and Refugee Dream Center Founder Omar Bah on the Democratic side.

On the Republican side, Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, R-Glocester, former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung and past congressional candidate Robert Lancia are also seeking Langevin’s seat.

Edwin R. Pacheco, the former R.I. Democratic Party chairman who is currently the interim executive director of external relations and communications at Rhode Island College, dropped out of the race on March 22.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.