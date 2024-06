Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island and Connecticut have the highest unemployment rates in New England at 4.3% for May, above the national rate of 4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the nation in May, the unemployment rate is lower in four states, higher in three states and stable in 43 states and

R.I., Conn. have highest May unemployment rates in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island and Connecticut have the highest unemployment rates in New England at 4.3% for May, above the national rate of 4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in May, the unemployment rate is lower in four states, higher in three states and stable in 43 states and the District of Columbia compared with April rates.

Thirty-three states and Washington, D.C. have higher jobless rates than they did in May 2023, two states have a decrease, and 15 states have little change.

Washington, D.C., has the highest unemployment rate in the country in May at 5.3%, while North Dakota and South Dakota each have the lowest rate at 2%.

New England unemployment rates in May:

Connecticut: 4.3%, a decrease from 4.4% in April but up from 3.3% in May 2023.

Rhode Island: 4.3%, an increase from 4.1% in April and from 2.6% in May 2023.

Maine: 3%, down from 3.1% in May but an increase from 2.5% year over year.

Massachusetts: 3%, an increase from 2.9% in April but down from 3.3% in May 2023