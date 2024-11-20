R.I., Conn. launch private-sector retirement savings partnership

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

WARWICK – R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa on Wednesday announced an interstate partnership with Connecticut to launch RISavers, Rhode Island’s first-ever public retirement savings program for private-sector employees. Joined by state officials and Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon, Diossa made the announcement at AA Sign & Awning. Made possible by the Secure Choice Retirement Savings

"Rhode Island has taken the first step to closing the retirement savings gap," said Diossa.

Once fully implemented, any private employer with five or more employees that doesn’t currently offer a retirement plan will be mandated to provide access to RISavers. Employees will be auto-enrolled but can opt out at any time, while participants can adjust their individual contribution amounts through automatic payroll deductions and can transfer their savings with them to future employers.

Accounts will be structured as Roth IRAs, allowing withdrawals of contributions at any time without fees or penalties.

Diossa, who is charged with administering contributions and investing the funds in retirement savings vehicles, said by joining efforts with Connecticut's MyCTSavings

and its private-sector administrator

, "we gain an experienced partner that will help Rhode Island implement RISavers quickly and administer the program efficiently."

MyCTSavings

has to date accumulated roughly $33 million in assets, has more than 6,600 participating employers, and over 29,000 employees enrolled, Scanlon said.

"After a lifetime of hard work, everyone deserves access to a dignified retirement," he said. "Today's historic partnership between Connecticut and Rhode Island will help make that a reality for the residents of both states."

The

plans to pilot the program in the spring of 2025 with a full launch "shortly thereafter."

The state will pay Connecticut a one-time $100,000 fee for start-up costs. Diossa estimates that by 2032, the program could save Rhode Island taxpayers more than $25 million.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

Vestwell State SavingsVestwell runs similar programs in 10 other states.R.I. Office of the General Treasurer