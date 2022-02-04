R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 654, with 13 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 654, with 13 deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

However, hospitalizations, daily positive percentages and transmission rate in the Ocean State continue to trend downward. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 total 311, a decrease from 328 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 38 were in intensive care units and 24 were on ventilators.

There have been 564 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission. But that rate dropped by 83 cases from Thursday.

By comparison from year to year, there were 665 new cases identified Feb. 3, 2021, about the same of what the current timeframe shows for cases. The transmission rate on Feb. 3, 2021, was 330 cases per 100,000 residents.

There were 316 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 3, 2021, of which 46 were in the ICU and 21 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 805,616 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 347,901 to date, an increase of 860 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 3,354.

There were 10,319 tests processed on Thursday with a positive rate of 6.3%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.