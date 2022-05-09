R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 1,377 over weekend, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 1,377 from May 6 through Sunday, with one new death in that stretch, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state total 78, a decrease from 85 reported on May 6. The number of those who are in intensive care or on a ventilator is less than five for each.

There have been 419.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 482 new cases identified from May 6, 2021, through May 8, 2021. The transmission rate on May 8, 2021, was 116.9 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 116 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 8, 2021, of which 24 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 830,527 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 377,576, an increase of 1,679 from figures reported May 6, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,546.

There were 2,219 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 7.9 million tests administered in the state.