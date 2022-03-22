R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 140, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 140, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 64, an increase from 61 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and five are on a ventilator.

There have been 113.2 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 210 new cases identified on March 21, 2021. The transmission rate on March 21, 2021, was 229.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 21, 2021, of which 16 were in the ICU and 12 were on a ventilator.

There have been 821,443 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 359,610, an increase of 140 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,431 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 5,327 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 2.6%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing increases in two of three categories:

The positive rate was 3.4% last week, up from 2.9% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 43, down from 44 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 117 last week, up from 104 one week prior.