R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 147

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 147, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 89, a decrease from 96 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 98 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 302 new cases identified on March 1, 2021. The transmission rate on March 8, 2021, was 221.1 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 158 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 9, 2021, of which 24 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 818,899 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 357,440, an increase of 174 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,419.

There were 9,021 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 1.6%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 56 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. There have been 10,535 MAB treatments administered.