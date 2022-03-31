R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 228, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 228, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 50, an increase from 49 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 114.5 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 614 new cases identified on March 30, 2021. The transmission rate on March 30, 2021, was 289.3 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 30, 2021, of which 15 were in the ICU and 10 were on a ventilator.

There have been 823,650 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 361,262, an increase of 303 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,522.

There were 5,543 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 4.1%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.