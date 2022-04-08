R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 266, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 266, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 50, an increase from 49 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 164.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 499 new cases identified on April 7, 2021. The transmission rate on April 7, 2021, was 260.9 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 157 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 7, 2021, of which 37 were in an ICU and 22 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 825,310 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as about 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 363,372, an increase of 339 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,525.

There were 4,813 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 5.5%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 county community levels Friday, showing a low level of COVID-19 in all five Rhode Island counties.