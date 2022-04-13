R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 314, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 314, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 58, an increase from 49 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, five are in an intensive care unit and six are on a ventilator.

There have been 206 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 495 new cases identified on April 12, 2021. The transmission rate on April 12, 2021, was 301.5 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 158 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 12, 2021, of which 33 were in an ICU and 28 were on a ventilator.

There have been 826,275 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 365,009, an increase of 361 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,527.

There were 6,935 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 4.5%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.