R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 336, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 336, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 49, an increase from 42 patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 206.4 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 249 new cases identified on April 11, 2021. The transmission rate on April 11, 2021, was 294.7 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 11, 2021, of which 30 were in the ICU and 27 were on a ventilator.

There have been 825,954 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and nearly 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 364,648, an increase of 464 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,527 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,981 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 6.7%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing increases in all three categories:

The positive rate was 6.1% last week, up from 4.5% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 39 last week, up from 37 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 199 last week, up from 139 one week prior.