R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 402, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 402, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 73, an increase from 60 patients reported Monday. The number of those who are in intensive care or on a ventilator is less than five.

There have been 323 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 116 new cases identified on May 2, 2021. The transmission rate on May 2, 2021, was 156.5 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 148 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 2, 2021, of which 29 were in the ICU and 17 were on a ventilator.

There have been 829,520 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 373,437, an increase of 571 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,541 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,191 tests processed on Monday and 7.8 million total tests have been administered in the state.

The department also released its two weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 81 last week, an increase from 64 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 331 last week, up from 234 one week prior.