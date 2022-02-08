R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 418, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 418 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 288, an increase of two from figures reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 35 were in intensive care units and 24 were on a ventilator.

There have been 462 new cases per 100,000 persons in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 177 new cases identified on Feb. 7, 2021, about a quarter of what the current time frame shows for cases. The transmission rate on Feb. 7, 2021, was 285 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 276 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 7, 2021, of which 48 were in the ICU and 23 were on a ventilator.

There have been 807,801 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 350,080, an increase of 581 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,365.

There were 7,377 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 5.7%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing decreases in all categories.

The positive rate was 8.4% last week, down from 12.2% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 227, a decrease from 321 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 547 last week, a decrease from 981 one week prior.