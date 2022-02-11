R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 430, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 430 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 241, a decrease from 259 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 31 are in intensive care units and 20 are on a ventilator.

There have been 333 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 450 new COVID-19 cases identified in the state on Feb. 10, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 10, 2021, was 278 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 245 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 10, 2021, of which 43 were in the ICU and 22 were on a ventilator.

There have been 809,525 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 351,844, an increase of 510 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,376 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 8,588 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 5%. There have been about 7.4 million tests administered in the state.