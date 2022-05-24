R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 452, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 452, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 87, an increase from 77 patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 445.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 38 new cases identified on May 23, 2021. The transmission rate on May 23, 2021, was 55 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on that date, including 15 in the ICU and nine on a ventilator.

There have been 832,871 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 389,305, an increase of 719 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,565 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 5,788 tests processed on Monday and about 8 million total tests have been administered in the state.

The health department also released its two weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 113 last week, a decrease from 127 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 492 last week, a decrease from 541 one week prior.