R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 457, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 457, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 67, an increase from 66 reported on Thursday. The number of those hospitalized who are in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator was not available.

There have been 296.1 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 291 new cases identified on April 28, 2021. The transmission rate on April 28, 2021, was 169 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 156 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 28, 2021, of which 30 were in an ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 828,956 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 371,629, an increase of 709 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,540.

There were 7,149 tests processed Thursday, with 7.8 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 county community levels Friday, showing a low level of COVID-19 in Bristol and a medium level in the state’s remaining four counties.