R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 479 over weekend, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 479 from Feb. 18 through Sunday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 145, a decrease from 163 reported on Feb. 18. Of those hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care units and 12 are on a ventilator.

There have been 164.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 964 new cases identified from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 in 2021.The transmission rate on Feb. 20, 2021, was 213.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 193 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 20, 2021, of which 29 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 813,416 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 354,617, an increase of 572 from figures reported on Feb. 18, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,402.

There were 2,009 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 4.9%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.