R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 499, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 499, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 66, a decrease from 72 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care units and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 269.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 336 new cases identified on April 27, 2021. The transmission rate on April 27, 2021, was 172.1 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 165 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 27, 2021, of which 32 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 828,735 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 370,920, an increase of 658 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,538.

There were 7,382 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.8 million.