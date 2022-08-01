R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 515

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 515 from July 29 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 59, down from 61 reported on July 29. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 163 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 564 new cases identified from July 29, 2021, through July 31, 2021. The transmission rate on July 31, 2021, was 105 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 24, 2021, of whom seven were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 856,182 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 411,141, an increase of 742 from figures reported July 29, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 775 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.2 million tests administered in the state.