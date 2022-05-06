R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 617, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 617, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 85, a decrease from 96 reported on Thursday. The number of those hospitalized who are in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator was not available.

There have been 381.8 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 207 new cases identified on May 5, 2021. The transmission rate on May 5, 2021, was 135.1 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 128 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 5, 2021, of which 27 were in an ICU and 19 were on a ventilator.

There have been 830,187 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 375,897, an increase of 778 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,544.

There were 7,859 tests processed Thursday, with 7.8 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 county community levels Friday; all five counties were at medium level.