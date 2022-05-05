R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 635, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 635, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 96, an increase from 86 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in an intensive care unit and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 364.4 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 241 new cases identified on May 4, 2021. The transmission rate on May 4, 2021, was 143.1 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 134 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 4, 2021, of which 27 were in the ICU and 16 were on a ventilator.

There have been 829,932 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 375,119, an increase of 938 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,542.

There were 6,461 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.8 million.