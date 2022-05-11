R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 680, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 680, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 84, a decrease from 93 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 452.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 153 new cases identified on May 10, 2021. The transmission rate on May 10, 2021, was 108.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 110 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 10, 2021, of which 22 were in the ICU and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 830,921 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 379,414, an increase of 990 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,548.

There were 10,049 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.9 million.