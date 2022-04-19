R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 747, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 747 from April 15 through Sunday, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 53, a decrease from 56 reported April 15. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 225 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 1,068 new cases identified from April 15-17 in 2021. The transmission rate on April 17, 2021, was 256.5 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 169 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 17, 2021, of which 32 were in the ICU and 24 were on a ventilator.

There have been 827,084 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 366,740, an increase of 860 from figures reported on April 15, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,529 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 1,341 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 9.1%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.