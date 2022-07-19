R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 83

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 83, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 74, up from 53 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

There have been 152 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 78 new cases identified on July 19, 2021. The transmission rate on July 19, 2021, was 33 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 19, 2021, of whom less than five were in the ICU or on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 854,347 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 407,575, an increase of 266 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,623.

There were 1,812 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing total tests in the state to 8.2 million.