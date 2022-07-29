R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 97

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 97, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 61, down from 69 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 151 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 194 new cases identified on July 28, 2021. The transmission rate on July 28, 2021, was 79 new cases per 100,000 persons. There were 47 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on July 28, 2021, seven of whom were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 855,741 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 410,399, an increase of 333 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,630.

There were 3,630 tests processed Thursday, with 8.2 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday listed the COVID-19 threat level in all five Rhode Island counties as “low.” Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.