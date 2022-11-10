R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,207 last week, with 20 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,207 from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, with 20 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data on COVID-19 statistics five days a week to a weekly report. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 99 last week, compared with 101 reported the week of Oct. 23-29. Of the 95 hospitalized on Nov. 5, less than five were in intensive care and none were ventilated.

There were 114.2 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.

By comparison, there were 1,840 new cases identified from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 in 2021. The transmission rate on Nov. 5, 2021, was 161.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 916,212 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 86.5% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,725.

There were 15,003 tests processed from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, with 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.