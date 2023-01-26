R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,471 last week, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,471 from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 125 last week. Of the 131 hospitalized on Jan. 21, eight were in intensive care and six were on ventilators.

There were 139.2 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 15-21.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 20,550 new cases identified from Jan. 15-21 in 2022. The transmission rate on Jan. 21, 2022, was 1,944 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 927,213 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.5% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,821.

There were 13,869 tests processed from Jan. 15-21, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.