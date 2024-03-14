R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 194 last week

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 194, with no deaths, from March 3-9, theBy comparison, there were 477 new cases identified, with five deaths, from March 5-11 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 40.There were 5,654 tests processed from March 3-9, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,346. Among state residents, 182,014 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through March 2, the health department reported.