R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 11,398 since Jan. 7, with 15 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 11,398 from Jan. 7 through Sunday – including 2,865 new cases identified on Sunday – with 15 new deaths in that time, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island have decreased by approximately 8% since Jan. 7. COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 410 patients on Monday, a decrease from 445 reported Jan. 7. Of those hospitalized, 51 were in an intensive care unit and 39 were on a ventilator.

There have been 3,426.9 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison year over year, there were 1,085 new cases identified on Jan. 9, 2021. There were 443 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 53 were in the ICU and 33 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 760.7 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from the health department.

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 790,921 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and approximately 2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state totaled 279,831, a rise of 13,765 from figures reported Jan. 7, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,136 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 18,797 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 15.2%. There have been 6.84 million tests administered in the state.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Voghel@PBN.com.